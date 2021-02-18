Legoland California to Reopen Play Areas, Restaurants

Legoland California is expanding operations with an all-new Build 'N Play Days event, starting March 5.

Taking advantage of state rules that allow playgrounds and outdoor dining to reopen, Legoland California will open The Hideaways and Duplo Playtown play areas for the event, along with Kai's Spinners and Cole's Rock Climb in Lego Ninjago World. Miniland USA also will be open, and Legoland will offer an I-Spy Scavenger Hunt for guests there as well.

Additional play opportunities include Lego building activities in Miniland and Fun Town, including separate, sanitized brick packs. Lego characters will be on hard for socially distanced meet and greets, and the park will put on live musical appearances in Fun Town and a Miniland dance party.



Photo courtesy Legoland California

Outdoor dining will be available at The Market in the Beginning Area, Smokehouse BBQ, Pizza Mania, The Beer Garden, Granny’s Apple Fries, and Churros con Chocolate. The Big Shop also will be open for shopping.

Build 'N Play Days runs from 10am to 4pm on the weekends of March 5–7 and March 12–14, daily through March 19 – April 11, and then again on weekends April 16–18, April 23–25, April 30 – May 2. Date-specific, advance-sale tickets are required and cost $19.99-29.99 per person, depending upon the date of visit. Discounts of $5-10 per ticket are available to pass holders. Parking will be $5 per vehicle.

Guests who book a stay at the Legoland Castle Hotel may upgrade their Build 'N Play Days tickets for $10 each to visit Cragger's Swamp, Lion Temple Wave Pool, Build-a-Boat, and Wolves' Den Grill at the Lego Chima Water Park as well.

"Over the last 12 months we have had to reimagine the world as it is and rebuild, so to speak, our world as we know it," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "Build 'N Play Days gives children and their families the opportunity to reimagine their world using the power of play in a fun and safe environment. We’re eager and ready to open the rest of our park responsibly as soon as possible, but, until then, we know our guests will make memories during this experience."

