Drive-Through Car Show Coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced its next special event - a drive-through car show presented by creative partner West Coast Customs.

Cruis'n the Park Car Show will Fridays through Sundays from February 26 to March 14. The 30-minute drive-through tour will feature cars, trucks, motorcycles, and watercraft, accompanied by themed music and entertainment as well as narration by West Coast Custom's Ryan Friedlinghaus via special mobile app.

"We're thrilled to host this event with West Coast Customs. We know that people are searching for fun and safe activities to do with their families. This is a really innovative concept that is sure to offer a fun experience for car lovers of all ages," Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy said.



Photo courtesy Six Flags Magic Mountain

The pandemic didn't just close California theme parks, it also led to the postponement of the annual LA Auto Show, so Six Flags' event should fulfill a need for local auto enthusiasts craving some eye candy. West Coast Customs previously worked with Six Flags Magic Mountain on its new West Coast Racers Premier Rides coaster, which opened just a few months before the pandemic shut down the park.

Just for grins, here's our on-ride video from that coaster's media day, since rides remain closed at the park:

Tickets for Cruis'n the Park Car Show are $79.99 per vehicle for Fridays and Sundays and $89.99 for Saturdays and allow you up to eight people in a car. (It's $10 per car more if you have nine to 15 people in the vehicle.) Discounts are available to Six Flags members and passholders. Snack and merchandise add-on packs also will be available via the Magic Mountain website.

* * *

