English Theme Parks May Reopen in April

Theme parks in England may be able to open as soon as April 12, under orders issued by the British government today.

The government announced a four-step reopening process, which will be dependent upon continued progress in the nation's vaccination program and no surge in Covid-19 infection rates. Under the plan, theme parks would be allowed to reopen in the second step, now targeted for April 12. However, indoor dining and hotels would remain closed until step three, now targeted for May 17. The final step - the lifting of all limits on social contact - would come June 21.

English theme parks took to social media to let fans know that they were working on reopening plans.

Following today’s Government announcement, we are working our way through the detail of the roadmap & what it means for reopening.



We’ll post an update in the coming days. Thanks for your patience & we can’t wait to welcome you back soon! *Picture taken pre-covid. pic.twitter.com/KpD0QbTQ1L — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) February 22, 2021

With more than seven weeks between now and parks' possible opening date, there remains plenty of time for the situation to turn in the United Kingdom, especially with Covid-19 variants popping up around the country and the world. So, as with everything during this pandemic, it's best to look at future dates as goals rather than certainties. The UK recorded 1,144 Covid cases per million people last week, compared with 1,480 cases per million in the United States. However, the UK's death rate was higher, 50.4 deaths per million, compared with 39.6 per million in the US.

Legoland Windsor was the most visited theme park in the United Kingdom in 2019, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report. The park drew 2.43 million visitors, beating 2.13 million for Alton Towers, 1.9 million for Thorpe Park, and 1.69 million for Chessington World of Adventures. (The TEA report does not track Blackpool Pleasure Beach, or other pay-per-ride parks.)

* * *

