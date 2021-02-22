Disney Parks' Secret Society Might Be Coming to Disney+

Jiminy Cricket was right. When you wish upon a star, your dreams really do come true.

Well, at least, mine might be. A Society of Explorers and Adventurers TV series reportedly is in the works for Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Disney is working on the project with Ron Moore, a former writer on several Star Trek series and the rebooted Battlestar Galactica who developed the hit Starz series "Outlander." Not only that, the SEA project would mark the creation of a Magic Kingdom Universe to accompany Disney's Star Wars Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Oh, my God, I am crying right now.

Disney's Imagineers created the SEA as a backstory for the several attractions at the Tokyo DisneySea theme park, which opened in 2001. Imagineers later retconned the Adventurers Club at Walt Disney World's old Pleasure Island nightclub district to become an outpost of the SEA. Today, Disney has extended the Society of Explorers and Adventurers narrative to encompass Fortress Explorations, Magellan's, Tower of Terror, and Soaring Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea, Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland, the Skipper Canteen and Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Miss Adventure Falls at Typhoon Lagoon, the Oceaneer Lab on the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, and the Jungle Cruise and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attractions worldwide.

Here is an overview of the SEA that I filmed a couple years ago:

I have been banging the drum for Disney to lean into its SEA franchise for nearly eight years now. (Check the publication date on that link.) Most recently, in my newspaper column last summer I pitched for Disney to do more with the SEA.

As I have suggested before, the Society of Explorers and Adventurers provides the perfect vehicle for Disney to create a metaverse that links multiple creative franchises that originated in its theme parks. Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios have crafted a brilliant strategy for using a metaverse to drive public demand for entertainment franchises. The idea that such a strategy might be used to create a theme park-driven Magic Kingdom Universe should thrill any theme park fan worried about the parks' immediate future after the economic devastation of this pandemic.

That's because Disney+ has saved Disney's bottom line while millions of consumers have canceled vacations and stayed home to stay safe from Covid. By better integrating its theme parks with Disney+, Disney can help sustain and even build demand for the parks and their franchises while the travel economy recovers.

I cannot wait to see what Disney does with this.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)