Fox World Theme Park Is Now Genting SkyWorlds

The former Fox World theme park planned for Resorts World Genting in Malaysia is now called "Genting SkyWorlds," and its owners are sharing a new video preview of the park.

Genting SkyWorlds is scheduled to open sometime this year, following pandemic delays and a legal dispute with the Walt Disney Company over IP and branding. But the park will feature some top-quality ride systems, including a new Duel Power Coaster from Dynamic Attractions.

Genting settled with Disney, and under the deal the park will retain branding from some former Fox franchises on its attractions, including Rio and Ice Age. Disney recently closed Blue Sky Studios, which created those franchises, so they're not exactly core Disney IP. Resorts World Genting said that it has invested more than US$800 million in the park and will announce additional IP partners in the weeks to come.

The park's nine lands will be Central Park, Studio Plaza, Eagle Mountain, Epic, Liberty Lane, Robots Rivet Town, Andromeda Base, Ice Age, and Rio. Resorts World Genting said that the park will use virtual queuing for its attractions. We will pass along additional information about the park's opening whenever it is announced.

