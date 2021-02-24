A Touch of Disney Opens at California Adventure March 18

The Disneyland Resort has revealed some details about that special food and merchandise event it will open at Disney California Adventure next month.

A Touch of Disney will run Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 8 pm, starting March 18. Tickets will be $75 per person and go on sale March 4. The tickets will include parking at the Mickey & Friends garage, unlimited PhotoPass downloads from the event, as well as a $25 dining card. (Dining cards may not be used for alcohol, in keeping with state law.)



At the event, visitors will find food items from menus at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for sale, including snack-sized versions available at booths along Paradise Park. Disneyland's Monte Cristo and Dole Whips will be among the items offered and multiple California Adventure restaurants will be open, including Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining. Reservations for those two table-service restaurants will be available starting March 11. A full event menu will be forthcoming, but I can say that Lobster Nachos are back!

Stores also will be open during the event, and Disney characters will appear in several locations for physically distanced photo ops. However, all attractions will remain closed to conform with state rules prohibiting theme parks from opening until their counties reach the state's least-restrictive Covid-19 tier.



Joy, because you can visit all of Disney California Adventure again. And Sadness, because the rides and shows remain closed.

To accommodate the A Touch of Disney event, Buena Vista Street will cease being included as part of the Downtown Disney district on March 15. The rest of Downtown Disney will remain open to guests seven days a week. And the event will help bring 1,000 Disneyland Resort cast members back to work, Disney said.

Tickets to A Touch of Disney will be available through the Disneyland.com website and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available for dates through April 5 on March 4, then subsequent dates will go on sale at later dates. Disney's health and safety rules will apply, including mandatory mask use, temperature checks, physical distancing, and capacity limits.

