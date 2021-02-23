Disneyland's Grand Californian to Begin Reopening in May

The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - a Disney Vacation Club property - will reopen on May 2, the DVC announced in an email to members.

Disneyland's theme parks officially remain closed, but the resort has reopened its Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, with plans announced for a food and merchandise event starting next month inside Disney California Adventure.

"Our Cast Members on the West Coast are excited to make their magic once again and 'welcome home' Members with enhanced health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities and appropriate government agencies," Disney Senior Vice President Terri Schultz wrote.

Schultz also noted under "Member Policy Updates" in the email:

"We would also like to share that some of the temporary adjustments made last year to certain Disney Vacation Club policies will be ending soon. We ask that you please visit the member website for details about policies related to reservation cancelations, the borrowing and holding of points, exchange fees and more. We have appreciated your patience and flexibility as we’ve worked to adapt policies in support of our entire membership while continuing to deliver the vacation experiences you expect from Disney."

There's no word yet from the resort on any potential reopening for the non-DVC rooms in the Grand Californian, or for the Disneyland and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotels.

