Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming to Central Florida

Legoland Florida will add another gate in 2022 with the opening of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig theme park, owner Merlin Entertainments announced today.

The new park will take over about five acres of the Legoland parking lot in Winter Haven, Florida and work is already underway. For those of you who haven't had little kids in the house during the past 15 years or so, Peppa Pig is the star of a British cartoon series that's become wildly popular with preschoolers around the world. So popular that toymaker Hasbro bought the company that owns Peppa Pig for US$3.8 billion in 2019.

"As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment, we are delighted to be creating this first-ever theme park dedicated to the wonderful world of Peppa Pig," Merlin Entertainments Chief Development Officer Mark Fisher said. "We have already had great success with our immersive Peppa Pig World of Play attractions both here in the US and in Asia. Working with our partners at Hasbro, we are excited to be taking the next step in creating this fully immersive theme park, which will bring to life even more of the sights, sounds and experiences that family audiences know and love so much from Peppa's world.

"It’s guaranteed to be a truly memorable day out for families and something to really look forward to visiting."

Merlin did not release a specific attraction line-up for the park, but said that it will feature "multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas - complete with 'muddy puddles' of course - and fun live shows daily."

Here is some concept art with some clues, though.



Concept art courtesy Merlin

Yes, Peppa and friends will be on hand for meet and greets. More attraction details will be released this summer, Merlin said. No word yet on admission prices for the new park or a more specific opening date.

