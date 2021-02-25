Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming to Central Florida

Legoland Florida will add another gate in 2022 with the opening of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig theme park, owner Merlin Entertainments announced today.
The new park will take over about five acres of the Legoland parking lot in Winter Haven, Florida and work is already underway. For those of you who haven't had little kids in the house during the past 15 years or so, Peppa Pig is the star of a British cartoon series that's become wildly popular with preschoolers around the world. So popular that toymaker Hasbro bought the company that owns Peppa Pig for US$3.8 billion in 2019.
"As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment, we are delighted to be creating this first-ever theme park dedicated to the wonderful world of Peppa Pig," Merlin Entertainments Chief Development Officer Mark Fisher said. "We have already had great success with our immersive Peppa Pig World of Play attractions both here in the US and in Asia. Working with our partners at Hasbro, we are excited to be taking the next step in creating this fully immersive theme park, which will bring to life even more of the sights, sounds and experiences that family audiences know and love so much from Peppa's world.
"It’s guaranteed to be a truly memorable day out for families and something to really look forward to visiting."
Merlin did not release a specific attraction line-up for the park, but said that it will feature "multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas - complete with 'muddy puddles' of course - and fun live shows daily."
Here is some concept art with some clues, though.
Yes, Peppa and friends will be on hand for meet and greets. More attraction details will be released this summer, Merlin said. No word yet on admission prices for the new park or a more specific opening date.
This will go about as well as Six Flags' Thomas the Tank Engine licenses.
This might work in the UK, but in the US I just don't see this getting much traction, especially with Disney and Sesame Street already in the Orlando market.
Well, worst case scenario occurs and they can use the land as an expansion of Duplo Valley. I'm sure the area would just require a quick retheming.
As someone who has taught little kids before, do not underestimate how popular this pig is with children from Preschool to Kindergarten. There is a reason why Hasbro shelled as much for it as Universal did for DreamWorks Animation
I have never uttered or written these words before now, but here it goes...
Thank God my daughter is a teenager now.
I could not imagine spending time and money listening to that animated family snorting for hours on end again!
I have no idea how successful or popular a theme park dedicated to Peppa Pig will be, although I guess Legoland will have done their financial homework, but I do wonder how they intended to translate a two dimensional pig, whose defining characteristic is that whichever profile you see it has two eyes on the same side of the face, into 3-dimensional characters.....
I'm most curious to know how much they can charge for a 5 acre theme park. That's awfully small.
LOL to TwoBits!
And yeah, Rob, I am fascinated by how they are going to price this. I expect that a lot of rivals will be watching this for guidance on the pre-school family market.
As a land, I'm sure this would be a great idea.
As it's own park, ehhhh?
There already is a Peppa Pig themepark in England, so presumably Merlin couldn't get the English theme park rights as they were already taken, but the American ones were widely available.
Probably gonna make loads of money for Merlin. Plus a second gate will finally transform Legoland Florida into a true full-day theme park.
... there is no way that this is actually happening