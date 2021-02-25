Seven Seas Food Festival Returns to San Diego

The Seven Seas Food Festival will return to SeaWorld San Diego starting March 5, the park announced today.

"We are excited to bring back this popular fan favorite event to San Diego, complete with new menu items, live music and a safe, outdoor experience for the whole family," SeaWorld San Diego President Marilyn Hannes said. "In addition to our incredible outdoor animal exhibits and presentations, the return of Seven Seas gives our guests more options to make new, lasting memories with family and friends."

The event will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 2.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

Menu items include:

Flavors of SoCal - California Hand Roll, Lobster, White Cheddar Kraft Heinz Mac n Cheese

Vegan Market - Impossible Meat Slider, Jack Fruit Sloppy Joes

Mexico - Beef Barbacoa Taco, Brisket Nachos, Mexican Roasted Corn

Polynesia - Spicy Poke Bowl, Kalua Pork Sandwich, Tropical Cheesecake

Italy - Caprese Salad, Fontina Cheese Meatballs, Mama’s Rigatoni, Tiramisu

Mediterranean - Lamb Slider, Hummus & Parmesan Garlic Fries, Greek Yogurt & Honey, Sweet Beignets

France - Goat Cheese Croquettes, Grilled Lamb Chop, Golden Dusted Chocolate Mousse and Macaroon

Caribbean - Jerk Chicken Slider, Smoked Jamaican St. Louis Ribs, Key Lime Pie

Shipwreck Reef Cafe - Grilled Bacon Cheeseburger, Kickin’ Fried Shrimp, Hot Honeyracha Chicken Wings, Honey-Hoisin Glazed Salmon

Calypso Bay Smokehouse - St. Louis BBQ Ribs, Fried Green Tomato Slider, Quartered BBQ Chicken, BBQ Brisket Tacos

In addition, the park will feature selections from 23 California breweries, plus nine other breweries from around the nation and world.

A 10-tasting lanyard for the event is $60 and a 15-tasting lanyard is $75. SeaWorld pass members also can get three free tastings with the purchase of a 15-tasting lanyard on the SeaWorld website. Date-specific tickets - or an annual or seasonal pass with dated reservations - also are required for entry. You can get discounted tickets on our travel partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

Although the park has reopened as a zoo and animal exhibits are open, the park's rides will remain closed during the festival, in compliance with California's pandemic rules.

