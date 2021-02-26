Live Music Is Back on the Menu at Busch Gardens Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host live musical concerts again at its Food & Wine Festival this spring. The Florida park today announced its line-up of headliners for the concert series.
"Since our reopening in June, our park teams have safely and successfully hosted multiple productions at our spacious outdoor venues," Busch Gardens Tampa Bay President Neal Thurman said. "Through creativity, adaptability and dedication to guest safety, our staff made it possible for park-goers to once again enjoy live music from some of their favorite artists."
For each headline act, two limited-capacity shows will be offered at the Festival Field Stage, at 5pm and 7pm.
VIP seating packages are available through the park's website. In addition, local acts will be performing at the Coke Canopy daily during the festival, which runs Fridays through Sundays through April 25. This year's Food & Wine Festival features more than 20 new dishes among the 110 items available.
I went to BGT yesterday and the lack of social distancing and mask wearing, was to say the least, appalling. SWO might get a bad rap by some, but BGT was a shocker to see. There were more people not wearing masks at all, than I’ve ever seen at a theme park since they reopened. Sure, I’m spoilt by Disney and Universal, but it was the first time I actually didn’t feel safe.
I know I don’t have to go, but because so many readers are still debating if it’s safe to return, I just want to give you all a heads-up on the reality of what’s going on at the parks and the huge difference between one park and another.
For those till pondering ... Disney and Universal are top notch. I have zero issues with those parks. DHS always seems to be the busiest, with DAK the quietest. IOA is generally quieter than USF, but with Mardi Gras going on at the moment people are heading that way.
Of course, as per SWO, BGT may just have had a bad day, but I go at least once a week to SWO and it’s never been as bad as BGT on Thursday.
I’m fortunate that I can go midweek, so my viewpoint may be a little skewed. Both USF & IOA reached capacity last weekend for instance.
This will be very interesting to see if this works. Live music has been hit even harder than theme parks by the pandemic, and acts are probably desperate to get back on the road and touring, so having a chance to play at a theme park probably is a unique opportunity for a lot artists that are not part of large tours or connected to big promotional companies.