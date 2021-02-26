Live Music Is Back on the Menu at Busch Gardens Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host live musical concerts again at its Food & Wine Festival this spring. The Florida park today announced its line-up of headliners for the concert series.

"Since our reopening in June, our park teams have safely and successfully hosted multiple productions at our spacious outdoor venues," Busch Gardens Tampa Bay President Neal Thurman said. "Through creativity, adaptability and dedication to guest safety, our staff made it possible for park-goers to once again enjoy live music from some of their favorite artists."

For each headline act, two limited-capacity shows will be offered at the Festival Field Stage, at 5pm and 7pm.

Saturday, March 6: Phillip Phillips

Saturday, March 13: Parmalee

Saturday, March 20: Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 27: 38 Special

Friday, April 2: Sugar Ray

Saturday, April 3: Sister Hazel

Saturday, April 10: LOCASH

Saturday, April 17: Tito Nieves

Saturday, April 24: Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas

VIP seating packages are available through the park's website. In addition, local acts will be performing at the Coke Canopy daily during the festival, which runs Fridays through Sundays through April 25. This year's Food & Wine Festival features more than 20 new dishes among the 110 items available.

