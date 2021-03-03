Universal Studios Hollywood to Reopen for Food Event

Looks like Universal Studios Hollywood is joining the food fair party. Universal's original park today posted information about a "Taste of Universal" event, making it the final major theme park in southern California to reopen for a specially ticketed event.

Tickets will cost $44-49 plus tax for adults to weekends-only event and will include five food or beverage items, according to a page on Universal's website. Tickets for kids ages 3-9 will cost $25 plus tax and include three selections. The menu will include "traditional favorites and new features selected by our Culinary Team," according to the webpage.

Universal Studios Hollywood has been teasing an announcement of some sort this week on its Twitter account, so the leak of the special event information was not unexpected.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Upper Lot only will be open for the event, including Springfield and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In keeping with California's pandemic restrictions, no rides or other attractions will be open. Select merchandise stores will be open on the Upper Lot, however.

Just before theme parks closed last March, Universal Studios Hollywood had been planning its first-ever food festival, Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine Festival, themed to the competition show on the NBCUniversal-onwed cable network. That event never happened, due to the pandemic, so this event will become Universal's first food festival, instead.

More to come, including the start date, when we get official confirmation from Universal.

