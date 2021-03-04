Six Flags Keeping Mask Mandate for Texas Parks

Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas issued statements today that the parks will continue to require visitors to wear masks, in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week lifted the state's mask mandate in defiance of federal guidelines, which President Biden called "Neanderthal thinking." Texas currently has the nation's eighth-highest rate of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population, with the rate of new cases rising after a cold snap essentially shut down the state for nearly a week late last month. The Covid-19 death rate also is rising in the state.

Unfortunately, the governor's decision potentially puts Six Flags employees in a tougher spot, since they can no longer cite state rules when dealing with visitors who refuse to wear masks. But Six Flags is backing its employees by maintaining its nationwide corporate health and safety policies in the state.

An update for our guests. pic.twitter.com/4evhPBkGI5 — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) March 4, 2021

For an illustration of how difficult it can be for park employees to enforce mask rules, please read Gabrielle Russon's story in the Orlando Sentinel today, which includes some heartbreaking anecdotes from Walt Disney World cast members.

I have zero patience for anyone who attacks a theme park employee.

Every single person who verbally or physically attacks a theme park resort employee ought to be banned from every theme park property on Earth, forever. https://t.co/WeXgE937cQ — Theme Park Insider (@ThemePark) March 4, 2021

Bravo to the nation's theme parks that are holding the line to defend public health and safety, even when some politicians refuse to do so.