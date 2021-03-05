Halloween Horror Nights to Return to Universal This Fall

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Studios Florida this fall, kicking off on September 3, the Universal Orlando Resort announced today.

Not only that, Universal revealed its first house for the event - Beetlejuice, which was featured in the tribute store for last year's canceled event.

Here is the promo copy from Universal:

Say it once. Say it twice. Say it three times. It’s time to turn up the juice and see what shakes loose as the original film comes to life, more twisted and terrifying than ever. Beetlejuice will haunt, taunt and send you screaming out of the haunted house. He’ll torment you as you wander checkerboard hallways and abandon you to your fate in the Lost Souls Room. He’ll menace you through the model graveyard and join in the fun of Dante’s Inferno. Be a part of the infamous dinner party scene and witness Beetlejuice’s chaotic wedding. It’s showtime!

Okay, that was three.



Image courtesy Universal

Beetlejuice is not only a wildly popular franchise with crossover appeal among horror and comedy fans, it's also the perfect first IP to be announced for Horror Nights' revival, as Beetlejuice was the first "ghost host" of Universal Studios Florida's Halloween event (then called Fright Nights) at its 1991 debut.

I wrote yesterday in Could Disneyland Reopen in April? that the United States' vaccination rate was rising to the level where theme parks could be able to operate without substantial capacity restrictions by late summer. Clearly, Universal is feeling optimism about the immediate future of its theme parks, with both this announcement and the announcement earlier this week that it has resumed construction on its billion-dollar-plus Epic Universe theme park.

Halloween Horror Nights 30 will run 42 nights through October 31. While tickets are not on sale yet, Universal's website shows that HHN will feature 10 houses, five scare zones and one live show this year.

In the meantime, for tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

