Disneyland's 'A Touch of Disney' Event Sells Out in Hours

The Disneyland Resort has sold all tickets for its A Touch of Disney dining and merchandise event through mid-April. Tickets for the four-day-a-week event at Disney California Adventure went on sale this morning, with fans immediately filling a virtual queue to buy the $75 tickets.

Disney had said that it would sell tickets starting today to the limited-availability event for dates through April 5, but a note late this morning on the virtual queue page said that the resort would be adding two weeks of availability. However, by mid-afternoon all of those tickets were gone and the virtual queue closed.

New dates may be added and tickets released later, assuming that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are not cleared to reopen by then. A Touch of Disney opens select restaurants and shops at Disney California Adventure to guests, who get a $25 Disney Dining card and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads with their admission. Though California Adventure's attractions will be closed during the event, Disney characters will be out and photo ops will be set up in the park.

Disneyland's dining event is just one of many at California's theme parks, which have found creative ways to keep guests coming through the gates while state rules prohibit amusement parks from operating in all but California's least-restricted counties. Universal Studios Hollywood today put tickets on sale for its Taste of Universal event, while Knott's Berry Farm's Taste of Knott's Boysenberry Festival starts tomorrow, as does the Build 'N Play Days event at Legoland California. Six Flags Magic Mountain has two more weekends for its drive-through Cruis'n the Park Car Show. And SeaWorld San Diego is open now as a zoo, with its Seven Seas Food Festival starting tomorrow, as well.

* * *

