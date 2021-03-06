Making Sense of California's New Theme Park Rules

What can fans expect when Disneyland and other theme parks reopen in California, perhaps as early as next month?

To answer that question, we need to understand the new rules that California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced yesterday. In short, California changed its entire "Blueprint for a Safer Economy." The system retains its four tiers that determine how various businesses can operate in each California county. But the new rules not only changed what businesses are allowed to do in each tier, they also changed the Covid case numbers that counties needed to reach to move into another tier.

And to make things even more confusing, those new case number standards are conditional. Right now, counties need to get the average number of new Covid cases a day per 100,000 residents under seven to move into the Red "Substantial" Tier 2, then under four to move into Orange "Moderate" Tier 3, and under one to get to Yellow "Minimal" Tier 1. Test positivity rates must drop below 8 percent to get into Red, 5 percent for Orange and 2 percent for Yellow.

The new rules create two conditions under which those numbers may change. California has a metric called the Healthy Places Index, which aggregates income and other data that correlate with community health. When California administers two million vaccines to communities ranking in the bottom 25 percent of the HPI, then the standard for assignment into the Red tier will change. At that point, counties will need only to get an average daily case rate of 10 per 100,000 residents to get into the Red tier.

California has administered 1.6 million doses to those targeted communities already, and the state expects to get to its goal of two million within the next two weeks - before the April 1 date when the new rules for theme parks take effect. With Los Angeles and Orange counties already having case rates around seven, their theme parks should be clear to reopen even without a further decline in case rates. San Diego County's case rate is slightly above 10 right now, so its number will need to come down by April 1 for parks to be able to reopen there.

Now when the state administers four million vaccines to communities in the bottom 25% of the HPI, the requirements to get into the Orange and Yellow tiers will change. At that point, counties will need to get their case rate under six to enter the Orange tier and two to enter Yellow.

Given the current vaccination rate in the state, it's reasonable to expect that California will reach the four million vaccinations goal by early May, if not sooner. Keep that in mind as we look at the new rules in each tier for California theme parks.

Under these rules - which take effect April 1 for the theme and amusement park industry - California parks may open at 15 percent capacity when their home county enters the Red tier. Visitors must buy their tickets in advance online, and only California residents may visit. Workers will need to be tested for Covid-19 weekly. No indoor dining will be permitted at the park, but indoor shops and attractions may open at 15 percent capacity, with time limits on how long people may remain inside. And only small groups may visit - with a maximum of 10 people per group, including people from no more than three households. Groups may not mix while inside the park.

In the Orange tier, capacity may rise to 25 percent. The "small groups" requirement goes away, as does the prohibition on indoor dining and online purchase requirement. Indoor capacity also rises to 25 percent, but retains the time restrictions. The weekly testing requirement for workers remains, as does the restriction on out-of-state visitors, and "other modifications" - which are as yet undefined - may be applied.

In the Yellow tier, park capacity rises to 35 percent, but otherwise everything else remains from the Orange tier. Indoor capacity remains at 25 percent.

So what should California theme park fans expect after April 1?

Remember that the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida waited for an entire month after rivals Universal Orlando and SeaWorld returned to reopen its theme parks. Given these rules, I expect Disneyland also to go slow on its reopening in California.

With fans having sold out the "A Touch of Disney" event in Disney California Adventure through April 19, why not wait until the state administers its four million vaccines to the HPI bottom quartile and Orange County's case rate drops below six, so that Disneyland and DCA can reopen with 25 percent capacity and the Orange tier rules? That also gives Disney more time to roll out its new ticket and pass programs.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, on the other hand, has only one indoor dining location and one indoor ride. It can operate under the Red tier's 15 percent rule much more easily than Disneyland. And Six Flags does not have Disney+ as a corporate sibling, making the company millions of dollars a day while the parks are closed. Look for Six Flags to reopen as soon as possible after April 1, with advance reservations required.

I expect Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm and Legoland California to open somewhere in between Six Flags and Disney's reopening dates. Knott's has been selling tickets for its Taste of Boysenberry Festival through May 2, as has Legoland California for its Build 'N Play Days, but Universal's Taste of Universal event is only on the calendar through April 4.

It might actually be more profitable for local parks to keep running their outdoor dining events and retail at 25 percent capacity than it would be to open their rides and take capacity down to 15 percent. Especially when many visitors might then be coming in on old annual passes rather than the newly-bought individual tickets that the dining events require. Parks also could open indoor restaurants for their special events in the Red tier, but not if they reopen as theme parks then.

SeaWorld San Diego is currently selling tickets as a zoo, which are allowed to be open now. Zoos can operate at higher capacities in each tier than theme parks can, so it might be to SeaWorld's financial benefit to hold off on reopening its rides and officially returning as a theme park until California changes its rules again.

Which is probably inevitable. What some might dismiss as inconsistent, others might see as flexible. California has done better than most states, including Florida, on its per capita Covid-19 case and death rates. So its leaders probably deserve some slack, if not credit, for the state's often-changing Covid rules.

But I wanted to do what I can to help Theme Park Insider readers understand those rules - at least as they are defined right now. That way, fans might have a better idea what to expect when California theme parks begin announcing their reopening dates and rules in the weeks ahead.

* * *

