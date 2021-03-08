Super Nintendo World Opens Officially March 18

Universal Studios Japan announced today that it will officially open its Super Nintendo World land on March 18.

The immersive video game-themed land was supposed to open earlier this year, but Universal delayed the opening due to stricter pandemic rules in Japan. The March 18 grand opening also will kick off Universal Studios Japan's 20th anniversary celebration.

Japan's Super Nintendo World is the first installation of the land which is planned for three other Universal theme parks: Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore, and the just-restarted Epic Universe, now again under construction at the Universal Orlando Resort. No opening dates for those installations have been announced yet by Universal.

This installation includes the Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge augmented reality dark ride and Yoshi Adventure track ride, the Kinopio's Cafe restaurant, shops, and multiple interactive play experiences, where visitors can jump to punch ? Blocks and collect virtual coins, which can be tracked with an upcharge Power-Up Band.

