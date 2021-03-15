Disneyland to Require App Use for 'Legacy' AP Discounts

Disneyland's "legacy" annual passholders will need to link their old pass to a Disneyland app account in order to continue getting their resort discounts, if they haven't done so already, the resort said today.

When Disneyland announced earlier this that it was terminating its annual pass program, Disney said that it would continue honoring applicable food and merchandise discounts at the resort for its passholders until Disneyland announced new membership offerings. Passholders who held APs that were valid as of the day the parks closed a year ago - March 14, 2020 - would continue to get the discounts.

But starting tomorrow, the discounts will be applied via a digital ticket in the Disneyland app rather than by just showing an AP card. If you've already linked your AP to your Disneyland app account, the new discount ticket will be added to your account automatically and you are good to go. AP discounts will continue to be applied automatically on mobile orders at restaurants and mobile checkout at stores. For other transactions, you will need to show the digital ticket in the app as well as your annual passport and photo ID.

If you have not linked your passport to the Disneyland app, however, you should do so before your next visit to the resort. Disneyland will be sending its legacy passholders who haven't yet linked their ticket to account an email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to obtain and link their new digital discount ticket.

The digital discount tickets will have an expiration date of April 30, 2021, but a Disneyland spokesperson said that fans should not read anything into that date. It's just an arbitrary date that Disneyland may update in the future to keep the discount tickets valid until it announces the replacement for the old AP program.

Disneyland officials said earlier this year, when they announced the termination of the AP program, that they hoped to have a replacement announced before the parks reopened, but that they could not guarantee a new program would be ready by then. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last week that the company is aiming to have Disneyland and Disney California Adventure open again by "late April." Under California's revised pandemic rules, theme parks may start reopening on April 1.

For more information about Disneyland's Legacy Passport program and applicable discounts, visit Disneyland.com/LegacyPassholderDiscounts.

