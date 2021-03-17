Disneyland to Reopen on April 30

The Disneyland Resort announced today that it will reopen its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on April 30. In addition, the Grand Californian Hotel will reopen the day before, April 29.

"The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said. "We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

While the parks will return on the 30th, Disneyland said that it will preview the parks in the days leading up to the reopening for "cast members and members of the local community."

Advance reservations to visit will be required, and in keeping with California state rules, only California residents will be admitted to the parks. More information about the new reservation system will be coming soon, the resort said.

For visitors who wish to stay at Disneyland, the resort's hotels will be opening in phases, with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa returning on April 29 with limited capacity. The Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen May 2, as previously announced. And Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, to be announced.

California theme parks may reopen as soon as April 1, under new rules announced earlier this month. Theme parks' counties must be in the state's "Red" Tier 2 to reopen, which Disneyland's Orange County currently is. In the Red tier, parks may operate at 15 percent capacity. However, Orange County's average daily Covid case rate places it on the brink of entering the "Orange" Tier 3, which allows parks to operate at 25 percent capacity. If current trends continue, it is likely that Orange County will be in the Orange tier - or better - by the time the Disneyland parks reopen.

As for getting into the parks then, remember that Disneyland has ended its annual pass program, meaning that anyone who wants to visit the parks on reopening day will need to buy a new ticket to do so. That should help reduce demand for reservations a bit, but given how Disney sold out its "A Touch of Disney" merchandise event at Disney California Adventure (which starts tomorrow) in less than a day, expect a crush of fans on Disney's servers once tickets do go on sale.

And as for what the parks will look like when they return, Fastpass, Maxpass, Extra Magic Hour and Magic Mornings will not be available when the parks reopen, and parades and other certain shows and character meets will be closed for the time being. But it is expected that Disneyland will continue to use its virtual queue for the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance attraction and might use virtual queuing for other experiences around the resort. Mobile payment opportunities will be expanded, as they have been at the Walt Disney World Resort during its reopening period.

The revamped Snow White's Enchanted Wish dark ride will be open in Disneyland's Fantasyland when the park reopens, and Disney has teased that "new magic is coming to Haunted Mansion," too. Over at Disney California Adventure, the new Marvel-themed Avengers Campus won't be ready just yet, opening "at a later date."

* * *

