Six Flags Magic Mountain Set for April 1 Return

As expected, Six Flags Magic Mountain will kick off the return of California's major theme parks by reopening to its members and annual passholders April 1. Both the Los Angeles-area park and and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in the Bay Area are now accepting reservations to visit starting that day - the first that California parks are allowed to reopen under the state's pandemic rules.

Under those rules, only California residents may book reservations and visit the parks, and Six Flags says that it will require proof of residency to enter. While Magic Mountain's home Los Angeles County is now in the "Red" Tier 2 that would allow the park to operate at 15 percent of its capacity, the county's average daily Covid case rate is just a couple of tenths of a percentage point away from allowing LA County to enter the "Orange" Tier 3, where allowed theme park capacity rises to 25 percent. It's expected that the county should reach that tier by April 1, allowing Six Flags Magic Mountain welcome more guests on its reopening day.

The parks will be open to Six Flags members and annual passholders on April 1 and 2, with the parks opening to the general public starting April 3.

"Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun," Six Flags Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber - a former Magic Mountain park president - said. "Last year, we set the standard for safely operating our parks and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks."

In addition to making advance reservations to visit via the Six Flags website, Six Flags guests will need to bring their credit card or mobile phone for payments inside the park, as Magic Mountain will not be accepting cash for any purchases. Physical distancing will be enforced inside the park, as will mandatory mask use.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be the first theme park in southern California to return, following Disneyland's announcement that it will reopen its theme parks on April 30. Knott's Berry Farm has said that it will reopen in May. In northern California, California's Great America has announced a May 22 opening date for its 2021 season.

For those who didn't get the chance to experience it in the two-plus months it was open before the park closed for the pandemic, Six Flags Magic Mountain's "new" ride for 2021 will be West Coast Racers, a 4,000-foot mobius-track Premier Rides coaster with a 55-mph launch and four inversions.

You can watch more on-ride videos from the park's coasters on our Six Flags Magic Mountain page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)