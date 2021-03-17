Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan today officially opened its Super Nintendo World land - the first of four planned installations of the Super Mario-themed land at Universal theme parks around the world.

Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and Universal Studios Japan President J.L. Bonnier joined Toad, Luigi, Mario, and Princess Peach on Thursday morning for an opening moment outside the warp pipe entrance to the land.



Photo courtesy Universal Studios Japan

"This experience completely revolutionizes theme park entertainment," Bonnier said. "We are especially proud that Universal Studios Japan will be the first place in the world to feature Super Nintendo World, especially since Nintendo was created and brought to life here in Japan."

On Wednesday, Universal Creative leaders Thierry Coup and Tom Geraghty talked from Orlando about the development of Super Nintendo World, detailing behind-the-scenes moments over the six years of the interactive attraction's development: Go Inside the Making of Universal's Super Nintendo World

"Super Nintendo World is the perfect blend of Nintendo games and theme park experiences, and brings the world of these incredibly popular games to life," Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said. "This will surely amaze and delight not only fans of the park, but also Nintendo fans around the world. We look forward to sharing Super Nintendo World with our fans in Japan and bringing the experience to life at other Universal theme park destinations in the future."

The next opening for Super Nintendo World will be at Universal Studios Hollywood, where Super Nintendo World is now under construction on the park's Lower Lot. Universal has not announced an opening date for that installation, but the current state of construction suggests a 2022 opening. Super Nintendo World also is coming to the new Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which now is expected to open in 2025. The land also will be installed at Universal Studios Singapore, though no opening date has been revealed for there, either.

