Legoland Looks to Add Another Theme Park

Legoland is moving ahead with plans to build its fourth theme park in Europe, this time in Belgium.

Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments has announced that has selected a site in Gosselies, next to the Charleroi airport that Ryanair calls "Brussels."

"The potential project has received a warm welcome from the leaders of the region," Legoland Resorts Group COO John Jakobson said. "We will continue to work with all the key players in the region, including SOGEPA [the public investment fund that owns the land] and we will make a definitive decision on the project when the effects from the pandemic have passed."

If built, the Legoland Belgium Resort would include a Legoland theme park and hotel on about two-thirds of the designated 173-acre site. Merlin said that it will be conducting various required studies and due diligence on the property.

The Belgian park would serve the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) region, as well as northern France. It would join the original Legoland park in Billund, Denmark, Legoland Windsor in England, and Legoland Deutschland in Gunzburg, Germany, which was the latest Legoland theme park in Europe to open, 19 years ago. Other Legoland theme parks around the world include Legoland Dubai, Malaysia, and Japan, as well as Legoland Florida and California in the United States, soon to be joined by Legoland New York this summer. Additional Legoland parks have been announced for South Korea as well as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Sichuan in China.

