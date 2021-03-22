Listen to Shanghai Disneyland's New 'Magical Surprise'

In the mood for some fresh Disney theme park music? Shanghai Disneyland has got you, dropping its brand-new theme song for its fifth anniversary "Year of Magical Surprises" today.

The track is called "Magical Surprise" and features Chinese pop star Liu Yuning. "'Magical Surprise' features rhythmic claps, a lively brass solo, a cheering crowd, and opens with the line 'I feel the magic finally coming in,'" the park said in its press release. You can listen to the song now on Spotify, or here is a YouTube link, if you'd prefer for a quick listen:

The song will debut in the park when Shanghai Disneyland kicks off its year-long anniversary celebration on April 8. We wrote last week about the multiple giveaway opportunities at the park during the event.

