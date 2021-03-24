Alton Towers Shows Off New 'Gangsta Granny' Ride

Up for an adventure this summer? How about... oh, I don't know... stealing the British crown jewels?

England's Alton Towers will offer just that adventure to visitors this summer, with the debut of its new attraction, Gangsta Granny: The Ride. The dark ride will bring to life the children's book by David Walliams, which features young Ben - a boy frustrated by having to spend time with his Scrabble-playing, cabbage-soup-swilling grandmother, only to discover that she's a jewel thief with a plan to rob to Queen.

Alton Towers today shared some first-look images of the attraction, which will be part of a new "The World of David Walliams" land at the park.



Photos courtesy Alton Towers

The new will feature projection mapping and other animation, in addition to practical sets and effects to create a ride through the London sewers to the crown jewels' vault. Here's a look at the making of the ride, courtesy Alton Towers.

Granny: The Ride is slated to open May 17, depending the lifting of Covid restrictions. For tickets to Alton Towers, please visit our international ticket partner's Alton Towers tickets page.

