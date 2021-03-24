Alton Towers Shows Off New 'Gangsta Granny' Ride

Up for an adventure this summer? How about... oh, I don't know... stealing the British crown jewels?
England's Alton Towers will offer just that adventure to visitors this summer, with the debut of its new attraction, Gangsta Granny: The Ride. The dark ride will bring to life the children's book by David Walliams, which features young Ben - a boy frustrated by having to spend time with his Scrabble-playing, cabbage-soup-swilling grandmother, only to discover that she's a jewel thief with a plan to rob to Queen.
Alton Towers today shared some first-look images of the attraction, which will be part of a new "The World of David Walliams" land at the park.
The new will feature projection mapping and other animation, in addition to practical sets and effects to create a ride through the London sewers to the crown jewels' vault. Here's a look at the making of the ride, courtesy Alton Towers.
Granny: The Ride is slated to open May 17, depending the lifting of Covid restrictions. For tickets to Alton Towers, please visit our international ticket partner's Alton Towers tickets page.
