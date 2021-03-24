More Theme Parks Turn to Facial Recognition Tech

The Walt Disney World Resort is testing the use of facial recognition for theme park admission, as Abu Dhabi's Yas Island moves to full implementation of the technology at its parks.

In Orlando, Disney is looking to facial recognition as a touchless replacement for its biometric finger scans. Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can opt to use a new facial recognition test lane when entering the park. Instead of using the old finger scans, a face scan will be associated with the user's Magic Band, mobile app, or ticket card. Guests are to continue wearing their Covid face masks, but must remove any hats or sunglasses when facing the camera.

"At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our Guests’ experience - especially as we navigate the impact of Covid-19," a Disney statement said. The test is scheduled to last for the next month.

To see what full implementation of facial recognition at a theme park resort will look like, check out Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, which has rolled out its new FacePass system, which links facial recognition to the resort's app for theme park admission and retail and dining payments.

"We are thrilled to be pioneering the adoption of the FacePass technology within the regional leisure and entertainment industry, and delivering on our promise of creating a world-class wall-less destination using the latest technology," Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Yas Island owner Miral, said. "Yas Island theme parks will be the first in the region to implement complete contactless access and payment solutions. This cutting-edge functionality is in line with our digital transformation strategy, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business."

Yas Island is the home to the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, as well as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the upcoming SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Miral said that FacePass will roll out in phases, eventually being integrated into all Yas Island assets, which also include the Yas Waterworld water park, Yas Marina Circuit Formula 1 race track and Yas Mall, plus several hotels and other recreation facilities.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)