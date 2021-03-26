California Details Theme Park Reopening Rules

The state of California has issued its official industry guidance for amusement parks and theme parks. This is the more detailed set of rules that parks must follow when they reopen under the broad guidelines announced earlier this month.
Those guidelines allowed parks to reopen starting April 1 in counties that had reached at least the state's "Red" Tier 2 level for Covid infections. Parks in those counties could operate at 15% capacity, moving up to 25% in the Orange tier and 35% in Yellow.
The new guidance details more restrictions on park operations, including:
The rules also encourage parks to implement mobile ordering and electronic tickets to minimize waiting inside the park and physical touching of ticket media by park staff. The state also recommends that parks adopt virtual queueing and eliminate single rider lines and that parks comply with other state Covid safety rules, including those for ventilation and cleaning and disinfecting workplaces. You can read the entire PDF document on the state's website.
So far, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom have announced that they will begin reopening on April 1, with Legoland California also beginning previews on the same day. Legoland official returns on April 15, and all three parks have begun accepting advance reservations from members, passholders and ticket holders.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30, though Disney has yet to announce its reservation and ticketing plans. Disney has closed its annual pass program, so there are no existing passholders to accommodate. Knott's Berry Farm has said that it will reopen sometime in May and sister park California's Great America returns May 22. Universal Studios Hollywood has not announced a reopening date, and SeaWorld San Diego is currently operating as a zoo, with no date announced for the return of rides in theme park operation.
While the new rules will allow theme parks to reopen, the specific requirements detailed today will keep certain attractions from being able to return. Disneyland already has announced that it will not conduct parades or fireworks shows, for example. The prohibition of indoor queues also will affect several rides at Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, which will need to substantially modify their operation if they are to reopen.
Outdoor queuing only? So I take it that Universal will use the single riders line for most of their attractions given that most of their attractions are indoors with long stand-by queues.
I think a lot of California theme park fans are about to discover the VIP/Media event entrances that parks use to "back door" guests directly into rides without waiting in their indoor queues.
These feel like the guidelines that should have put in place last August when theme parks were exempted from tiers due to their different operational needs and now feel extremely overboard given months of safe operation under less stringent rules elsewhere. I do hope Newsom is much quicker to revise them as conditions improve than he was to approve them initially, because if trends continue it's going to become increasingly difficult to justify some of these prohibitions a couple months from now (particularly if they don't exist outside of theme parks). Masks make sense, distancing makes sense, the rest of it much less so, but if it gets the parks back open it's good enough in the short term.
I'm interested to see how many major attractions Disneyland will be opening without given the 15 minute rule on being indoors. I can think of at least four that probably can't operate while that guideline is in place.
Note the complete lack of anything about screaming.