California Details Theme Park Reopening Rules

The state of California has issued its official industry guidance for amusement parks and theme parks. This is the more detailed set of rules that parks must follow when they reopen under the broad guidelines announced earlier this month.

Those guidelines allowed parks to reopen starting April 1 in counties that had reached at least the state's "Red" Tier 2 level for Covid infections. Parks in those counties could operate at 15% capacity, moving up to 25% in the Orange tier and 35% in Yellow.

The new guidance details more restrictions on park operations, including:

Mandatory face coverings and weekly Covid testing for workers.

Performers who cannot work with a face covering must stay at least six feet away from all other persons, unless they and others working within six feet are tested twice weekly for Covid.

In-state visitors only, and no more than three households in any visiting party.

Indoor rides may last no more than 15 minutes.

Outdoor queuing only, with six-foot physical distancing between households.

Adjust the ride loading process to support physical distancing while still complying with ride manufacturer rules for weight distribution on the ride.

Parks must provide replacement face coverings to guests who lose their face covering on a ride.

Parks must discontinue rides with a high rate of guest loss of face coverings, or where wearing a face covering would be dangerous.

Eating and drinking will be allowed only in designated areas. Concession stands must be accompanied by additional designated and shaded eating areas. No eating or drinking allowed in queue or in attractions, including theaters.

Outdoor live performances and shows only.

Walk-up ticket sales will be allowed, but parks must collect the name, address, and phone number of guests for contract tracing.

The rules also encourage parks to implement mobile ordering and electronic tickets to minimize waiting inside the park and physical touching of ticket media by park staff. The state also recommends that parks adopt virtual queueing and eliminate single rider lines and that parks comply with other state Covid safety rules, including those for ventilation and cleaning and disinfecting workplaces. You can read the entire PDF document on the state's website.

So far, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom have announced that they will begin reopening on April 1, with Legoland California also beginning previews on the same day. Legoland official returns on April 15, and all three parks have begun accepting advance reservations from members, passholders and ticket holders.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30, though Disney has yet to announce its reservation and ticketing plans. Disney has closed its annual pass program, so there are no existing passholders to accommodate. Knott's Berry Farm has said that it will reopen sometime in May and sister park California's Great America returns May 22. Universal Studios Hollywood has not announced a reopening date, and SeaWorld San Diego is currently operating as a zoo, with no date announced for the return of rides in theme park operation.

While the new rules will allow theme parks to reopen, the specific requirements detailed today will keep certain attractions from being able to return. Disneyland already has announced that it will not conduct parades or fireworks shows, for example. The prohibition of indoor queues also will affect several rides at Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, which will need to substantially modify their operation if they are to reopen.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)