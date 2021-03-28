What's the Best Water Park in Orlando?

Florida's first dueling racer water slide opens this weekend at Aquatica Orlando.

The new Riptide Race sends a pair of two-person rafts down side-by-side 650-foot slides in a "dash to the splash" through high-speed twists and tunnels. It's another record-setter for what was the eighth-most-visited water park in the world in 2019.



Image courtesy Aquatica Orlando

Half of those eight are in the Orlando area, however, which raises the question - what's your favorite water park in central Florida? With spring break in full swing and many fans potentially looking forward to getting back to water parks this summer, let's talk about which park fans should make their first choice for a water park on their next Florida vacation.

Replies (4)