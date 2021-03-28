What's the Best Water Park in Orlando?

The new Riptide Race sends a pair of two-person rafts down side-by-side 650-foot slides in a "dash to the splash" through high-speed twists and tunnels. It's another record-setter for what was the eighth-most-visited water park in the world in 2019.
Half of those eight are in the Orlando area, however, which raises the question - what's your favorite water park in central Florida? With spring break in full swing and many fans potentially looking forward to getting back to water parks this summer, let's talk about which park fans should make their first choice for a water park on their next Florida vacation.
Still enjoy Typhoon Lagoon for the theme and wave pool although the entire "snow motif" does give Blizzard Beach an edge.
For me it's a toss up between Typhoon Lagoon, Aquatica, and Volcano Bay. Typhoon Lagoon has some of the best theming and by far the best wave pool I've ever been in. However, they got rid of the snorkeling tank, which was one of the unique features that set the Disney water park apart from the rest. Aquatica has some unique slides and attractions, but as a whole, I think Volcano Bay wins by a nose.
Volcano Bay is excellent and has some amazing attractions and Tapu Tapu. I really enjoy Typhoon Lagoon's atmosphere and theming. The Typhoon Lagoon wave pool is really great and I love Crush n' Gusher and Miss Adventure Falls. I actually think that Blizzard Beach's attraction lineup is a little better than Typhoon Lagoon (especially Teamboat Springs) and while the theming is fun, hearing Christmas music gets kind of irritating after a while. Another thing is that when I'm at Typhoon Lagoon I don't feel as rushed to do everything like at Volcano Bay. Sometimes less is more.
So....yeah. Volcano Bay wins by a nose.
I'm still amazed that none of these water parks have tried to have any distinct theming on the rides like Wet n' Wild had (Black Hole, Disco H2O, Brain Wash, etc.).
Typhoon Lagoon. The wave pool is one of the best attractions in Central Florida.