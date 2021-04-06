Tokyo Disney Details Toy Story Hotel Plans

Oriental Land Co. has announced that the Toy Story hotel it is developing at the Tokyo Disney Resort will open sometime within the next 12 months and will be called... the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Okay, there's no huge stretch on the name there. But the new hotel - the resort's fifth - will be the resort's first "Moderate" level hotel, filling a gap between the Deluxe-level Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and the Value-level Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The new Toy Story hotel is going up in front of the Bayside Station on the Disney Resort Line (Tokyo Disney's monorail), in between the Hilton and Sheraton hotels.

The US$32 million hotel will offer 595 guest rooms. Here is the concept image, released today by Tokyo Disney.

Definitely some "All-Star" vibes.

