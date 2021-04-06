Cedar Point Names New General Manager

Cedar Point is promoting its merchandise and games vice president to become the Ohio park's new vice president and general manager.

Carrie Boldman, a 16-year veteran of Disney Parks, takes over for Jason McClure, who is moving up to Cedar Fair corporate as a senior vice president, park operations. In that role, he will oversee Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, Michigan’s Adventure, Dorney Park, and Worlds of Fun.



Photo courtesy Cedar Point

"Carrie is a talented leader with an impressive track record in product development and design," Cedar Fair Chief Operating Officer Tim Fisher said. "We are confident that her skills and experience will help build on Cedar Point's rich legacy of creating memorable experiences for the millions of guests who visit the park each year."

"As a Huron native who grew up coming to Cedar Point and spent six years working here as a seasonal associate, I am tremendously proud to have the opportunity lead this talented team," Boldman said. "The park has been a vital part of the Sandusky community for 150 years, and I look forward to forging even stronger connections with our guests through fun, immersive experiences."

Boldman will be the first female to lead the park in its 150 years of operation.

"Cedar Point is in great hands," the former GM McClure said. "Carrie is passionate about the park, its associates and their desire to continue the legacy of providing legendary fun, and I look forward to continue working with her and the Cedar Point team."

Cedar Point is celebrating its delayed 150th anniversary this season, with the new Snake River Expedition boat ride and Celebrate 150 Spectacular night parade.

