Rides Return to SeaWorld San Diego on April 12

Another California theme park has confirmed its reopening date. SeaWorld San Diego, which had resumed its zoo exhibits earlier this year, will begin reopening its rides on Monday, April 12.

"We're delighted to bring back some of the best thrill and family rides that San Diego has to offer. Our guests have been eager for SeaWorld to re-open rides, and we are looking forward to providing these exciting experiences to our guests," Park President Marilyn Hannes said. "Safety is our number one priority, and as we’ve been fortunate to already be open and operating as a zoo, we’ve already implemented significant safety enhancements for our guests."

In keeping with California regulations, admission will be restricted to California residents only and capacity will be limited. Fans with tickets or passes can make reservations on the SeaWorld website.

Not all SeaWorld rides will be reopening in the 12th. So far, the park has confirmed that Electric Eel and several kiddie rides in the Sesame Street Bay of Play will be open on Monday. The rest of the park's rides - include Manta, Journey to Atlantis, and Shipwreck Rapids - are listed as "coming soon" on the park's website. There's still no opening date for Emperor, the new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster.

The Seven Seas Food Festival continues at the park on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May 2, featuring multiple food stands plus live entertainment including the Polynesia Dance Show.

For tickets to SeaWorld San Diego, please visit our travel partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

* * *

