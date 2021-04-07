Legoland New York Nears Completion

America is getting its third Legoland theme park this year, and the new Legoland New York is showing off fresh looks at its construction progress.

Scheduled to open sometime this year, Legoland New York is nearing completion in Goshen - located about 60 miles north of New York City, in Orange County. Here's a flyby overview of how things look right now.

And here are some photos from around the park:



Photos courtesy Legoland New York

We've been especially excited for the opening of this park because of its first-ever Lego Factory Adventure ride - a trackless dark ride through a Lego brick factory where riders will be turned into Lego Minifigs. The announcement of an opening date for the park should be coming soon. Stay tuned.

