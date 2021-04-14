Does Disneyland Need Annual Passes?

Disneyland is about to start selling tickets again. But one type of ticket you will not be able to buy starting tomorrow is an annual pass. The Disneyland Resort ended its annual pass program earlier this year, refunding passholders and promising a replacement program at some point in the future.

But does Disneyland actually need one?

Today is the anniversary of Kings Island's first use of season passes, in 1979. (That's the first example of their use in the theme park industry that I have found.) Disney started selling annual passes at the Walt Disney World Resort in 1982, with Disneyland introducing them two years later. Annual passes were designed to help fill the park during less-crowded days during the school year. By offering a year-round pass at a reasonable price, the parks could increase their revenue from all the additional food, drinks and merchandise that annual passholders would buy on their extra visits. It's the same principle as a loss-leader sale that gets people inside the door at a grocery or other retail store. Theme parks give away the gate to get money back inside.

It's a proven concept that has helped drive profits at many theme parks over the years. But what happens when there are no slow days when you need to give away the gate to keep driving food and souvenir sales? What happens when a park has enough full-price daily ticket buyers to keep the revenue coming? Does it need to offer annual passes anymore?

Disneyland was filled beyond a lot of guests' comfort on many days before the pandemic. With the parks now forced to operate at no more than 25 percent capacity under California's pandemic rules, Disneyland faced some hard choices to accommodate its annual passholders while still keeping space available for daily ticket purchases before it decided to pull the plug.

Fans love the value of annual and seasonal passes, but they can create a classic usage problem. The more that other people use the passes, the less value they have to you, by making the parks so crowded everyday that you no longer get as much enjoyment from visiting. That's what was happening at Disneyland. By ending the program, Disney gets a chance to reset and maybe establish a new program that could please its most devoted fans in a way that the original annual passes did a generation ago.

But Disneyland has another tool now that can help it fill the park - and drive revenue - on traditionally less-crowded days. The resort's new advance reservation system can drive fans from crowded days to less-crowded ones, even when capacity is not drastically limited by the state. With the pressure of the annual pass program now gone - not mention the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge plus Project Stardust and all the other changes around the parks - I hope that Disneyland will take this opportunity to redefine the maximum reservation capacity for the parks at a level that would be comfortable for all visitors, even if that is less than the fire marshal's official capacity.

California is supposed to exit its tier system on June 15, potentially freeing Disneyland to admit more guests. But if Disney keeps its reservation system beyond then, while also holding off on the introduction of new annual passes or a membership program, it could collect some hard data on just how much a new pass or membership program is needed to keep revenue flowing at the parks. Continuing to require reservations could help shift some traffic from peak days while also preserving a comfortable experience for all and allowing to Disneyland to see just how much excess admission inventory it has on a daily basis before trying to fill that with a new pass program.

I suspect that years of admission data has given Disneyland some pretty strong ideas about what to do next with annual passes or memberships. But that data was collected while the AP program was running, and the flood of APs had become so bad that I believe it was actually discouraging daily ticket sales to non-AP potential visitors. It also will be interesting to see how many former passholders now will be willing to pay full price to visit the parks once they reopen.

How quickly Disneyland introduces a new pass or membership program might just tell us how well daily ticket sales are going as the parks return. If Disney moves swiftly to offer a new plan for repeat visitors, that might suggest that daily ticket sales are not bringing park attendance close to Disney's desired capacity. But if Disneyland holds off for a while - perhaps even until the end of the summer or beyond - that might suggest that Disneyland's ticket sales are doing quite well in filling the park without APs.



