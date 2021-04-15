Review: Universal's New Jurassic World - The Ride

Attention, Disney fans still upset that Walt Disney World never fixed the Yeti. Get yourself to Universal Studios Hollywood as soon as you can to check out the world's new king (queen?) of animatronics - the Indominus rex.

When Universal opened its revamped Jurassic World - The Ride in 2019, it could not deliver the finale that Universal Creative had envisioned. The Indominus rex lurked in the foliage - stuck in a perpetual "B" mode, if you will - instead of moving forward to attack guests' boats. The T-rex did her part, but with throaty roars substituting for physical intrusion, riders were left cowering beneath a Jurassic rap battle instead of a flesh-ripping fight.

No longer. With the park's reopening, Universal Studios Hollywood is premiering its revised Jurassic World - The Ride, featuring a climatic battle that is simply the most impressive display of massive animatronics in the world right now. Indominus rex no longer lurks in the bushes. She walks - rushing now toward your boat, invading your space and leaving riders to cower in fear of the behemoth.

The new movement adds even more to the urgency of the moment, as the Tyrannosaurus rex emerges from the shadow to battle Indominus rex, while also knocking us down the ride's drop to safety.

Obviously, if engineering 30-foot animatronics were easy, Indominus rex would have walked two summers ago, and the Yeti still would be swiping its arm at riders on Walt Disney World's Expedition Everest. That makes what Universal now has accomplished all the more impressive, though it will no doubt raise fears among some fans that they'd better get in to see this wonder soon, while it still works.

But to best see Indominus rex and her epic battle, the only timing I would recommend now would be to ride at night, when your eyes might be better adapted to the darkness of Jurassic World's finale, allowing you to take in every visual detail. Of course, that's not possible at the moment with Universal Studios Hollywood's reduced hours. (The park is closing at 6pm daily.) Here's hoping better days - and longer hours - await us in the not-to-distant future. This queen deserves to be seen.

