Legoland California Officially Reopens to Fans

Legoland California officially reopened yesterday, welcoming guests on to many of the park's top rides for the first time in more than a year.

"Today is a historic day for Legoland California Resort as we are thrilled to open our gates again and invite guests to enjoy the rides, shows and attractions that have put smiles on children's faces for more than 20 years," Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "It's definitely been a challenging year for all of us and we can’t wait for families, including my own, to create new memorable experiences and immerse themselves into the wonderful world of Lego."

The Carlsbad theme park had been opened on a preview basis for the past two weeks, but yesterday's official reopening expanded the number of attractions available to guests. Newly available attractions at the park include Driving School, Fun Town Police and Fire Academy, Dragon Coaster, Lego Technic Coaster, and Coastersaurus.

Legoland California is open Thursdays through Mondays until May 17, with daily operation resuming on May 20. Advance reservations are required via the Legoland website and capacity is limited.

* * *

