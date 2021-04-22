Knott's Confirms Opening Date for New Bear-y Tales Ride

Knott's Berry Farm confirmed this morning that its new ride - Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair - will debut during the park's official grand reopening on May 21.

Knott's is reopening to its passholders on May 6, but the general public gets its first opportunity to return to the park on May 21, which will kick off the park's Knott's 100th Anniversary Celebration. Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair replaces the Voyage to the Iron Reef ride with another 4D interactive attraction, except this one calls back to one of the park's classic dark rides, the original Knott's Bear-y Tales.

The park released another preview video this morning, giving us some additional looks at the production design and gameplay on the new ride.

The attraction features reimagined show scenes from the original dark ride, including the Boysenberry Pie Factory, Frog Forest, Fortune Teller Camp, Thunder Cave, and Weird Woods, with a finale at the County Fair. Characters will include Boysen Bear-y and his sister Girlsen Bear-y, plus Boysen's wife, the pie-maker... Mary Bear-y.

Stay tuned for preview coverage of Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair here on Theme Park Insider, as we approach the ride's grand opening next month.

