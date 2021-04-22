Universal Orlando's VelociCoaster Previews to Start May 2

Universal Orlando Resort will open its new Jurassic World VelociCoaster to its annual passholders for a special preview on May 2-5.
Required reservations went quickly once Universal emailed its annual passholders this morning about this opportunity. Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens officially on June 10 at Universal's Islands of Adventure. The Intamin coaster will feature two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet, making it Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster, according to the resort. That 155-foot Top Hat feature will be joined by a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a zero-gravity inverted stall.
With Universal allowing guests on the highly-anticipated coaster more than a month before its official grand opening, fans are going to be wondering when the park might soft-open the ride to others, including those passholders who could not get a reservation spot for the official preview. Let the VelociWatch begin. (And if you are a UOAP who got in to the preview and would like to cover it for us here at Theme Park Insider, please email me! Link is at the bottom of the page.)
I came home from a morning at DAK to see the e-mail from Universal, but was obviously way too late to get a preview ride. Even if I'd managed to reserve a place, I don't think it's possible to really review a coaster on just one ride, which for all those lucky UOAP's, that's what it amounts too.
I'm hoping for some soft openings on select days as it gets closer to June 10, and maybe I'll get the chance to ride it a few times before deciding how good/bad it really is.
I will admit it does look good, but my "base" will be Maverick, and that's going to be a hard act to follow .....
** Update .... just got a preview for May 4th, so we'll see if it's as good as it looks :)
And soft open for Tron will be when?
Man, Keith really sees every opportunity to harp on Disney and takes it lol
I thought that doing soft openings for passholders would be good, not only to test the ride even more with people on them, but to also mitigate the crowds on opening day/weekend. With covid regulations and capacity restrictions they really can't have another Hagrids opening day situation.
I am curious though on why they're doing the soft openings over a month before opening. I'm sure it's just a small test run and if it is successful, then they'll most likely do more passholder soft openings as stated by Robert.