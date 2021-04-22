Universal Orlando's VelociCoaster Previews to Start May 2

Universal Orlando Resort will open its new Jurassic World VelociCoaster to its annual passholders for a special preview on May 2-5.

Required reservations went quickly once Universal emailed its annual passholders this morning about this opportunity. Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens officially on June 10 at Universal's Islands of Adventure. The Intamin coaster will feature two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet, making it Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster, according to the resort. That 155-foot Top Hat feature will be joined by a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a zero-gravity inverted stall.



Photo courtesy Universal

With Universal allowing guests on the highly-anticipated coaster more than a month before its official grand opening, fans are going to be wondering when the park might soft-open the ride to others, including those passholders who could not get a reservation spot for the official preview. Let the VelociWatch begin. (And if you are a UOAP who got in to the preview and would like to cover it for us here at Theme Park Insider, please email me! Link is at the bottom of the page.)

