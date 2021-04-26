What Is Mickey Mouse Trying to Hide?

Who needs "go away green" when you have "implausible deniability?"

There's a big construction project happening on the north side of Disneyland these days, as the park works on its installation of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which is scheduled to open in 2023. The project's so big, in fact, that there's no practical way to hide it from looming over Toontown.

Typically, Disney paints the show buildings it would like you to ignore in its famous "go away green" color. But with a building as big as Runaway Railway, Disney has decided to send its First Couple to tell guests that there is nothing to see here.

"What Big Building?" Exactly. Through Disney Magic, I guess we don't see a thing.

* * *

