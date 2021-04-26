Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

What Is Mickey Mouse Trying to Hide?

April 26, 2021, 10:27 PM · Who needs "go away green" when you have "implausible deniability?"

There's a big construction project happening on the north side of Disneyland these days, as the park works on its installation of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which is scheduled to open in 2023. The project's so big, in fact, that there's no practical way to hide it from looming over Toontown.

Typically, Disney paints the show buildings it would like you to ignore in its famous "go away green" color. But with a building as big as Runaway Railway, Disney has decided to send its First Couple to tell guests that there is nothing to see here.

@disneyparks

What big building? That’s just Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opening 2023! ?? ##Disneyland ##Disney ##HowWillTheyKnow ##Toontown ##California ##Anaheim

? original sound - Disney Parks

"What Big Building?" Exactly. Through Disney Magic, I guess we don't see a thing.

* * *
Replies (2)

AgustinMacias
AgustinMacias
April 27, 2021 at 12:14 AM

I would say that Disney should of used the “churro stand” excuse, but that’s a Universal thing.

Postcott
Postcott
April 27, 2021 at 3:22 AM

I see they’re taking a page out of Universal’s book

