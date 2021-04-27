Opening Date Set for California's The Lego Movie World

The Lego Movie World will open officially at Legoland California on May 27, the resort announced today.

The new land in the Carlsbad park has been slated to open in March of last year, before the pandemic shut down everything. It will be the second installation of the movie-themed land, following the original at Legoland Florida.

Inspired by The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Legoland California's installation of The Lego Movie World will feature two new attractions: a flying theater called Emmet's Flying Adventure, known as The Lego Movie Masters of Flight in its original installation at Legoland Florida, and a family drop tower called Unikitty’s Disco Drop.

The new land also will feature the Benny’s Play Ship play area and a rethemed Mia's Riding Camp carousel from the former Lego Friends Heartlake City, which the new land is replacing. That ride is now called Queen Watevra's Carousel.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)