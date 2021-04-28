Legoland New York Eyes Phased Debut This Summer

Legoland's third theme park in the United States, Legoland New York, will begin a phased opening this summer, Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson announced today at a hard hat tour of the park for invited reporters.

In addition to the opening goal announcement, park officials and Merlin Magic Making creative leads introduced some of the rides attractions, including The Dragon roller coaster, Lego Ninjago - The Ride, and the first-ever Lego Factory Adventure, a trackless dark ride through a Lego brick factory where riders will be virtually turned into Lego minifigurines.

The 150-acre Legoland New York Resort will offer a 250-room hotel, which also is scheduled to open this year. The park's lands will be:

Brick Street - The park's entrance land

Bricktopia - Home of the Lego Factory Adventure Ride

Lego Ninjago World

Lego Castle - Home of The Dragon roller coaster

Lego City - Home of Legoland's Driving School

Lego Pirates - Home of Splash Battle, Anchors Away! and Rogue Riders, this is the place to get wet in the park.

Miniland - Featuring New York City landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and Yankee Stadium



Lego Yankee Stadium. Photo courtesy Legoland New York

All told, the resort and its attractions will feature 15,000 Lego models, containing 30 million Lego bricks.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)