Legoland New York Eyes Phased Debut This Summer

Legoland's third theme park in the United States, Legoland New York, will begin a phased opening this summer, Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson announced today at a hard hat tour of the park for invited reporters.
In addition to the opening goal announcement, park officials and Merlin Magic Making creative leads introduced some of the rides attractions, including The Dragon roller coaster, Lego Ninjago - The Ride, and the first-ever Lego Factory Adventure, a trackless dark ride through a Lego brick factory where riders will be virtually turned into Lego minifigurines.
The 150-acre Legoland New York Resort will offer a 250-room hotel, which also is scheduled to open this year. The park's lands will be:
All told, the resort and its attractions will feature 15,000 Lego models, containing 30 million Lego bricks.
