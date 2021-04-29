Introducing the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line introduced its newest ship, Disney Wish, in an online event this morning.

Bookings for Disney Wish will open May 27, 2021 for three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas, starting with its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022.

"The Disney Wish is our fifth jewel," Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Producer Pam Rawlins said in a press conference following the online presentation. "Each of our ships has a special personality and what inspired is a motif - enchantment. It is entwined in every story that we've told through Disney - whether it's Marvel Disney/Pixar, Star Wars - that enchantment is a part of our life, and we've taken that and infused it in every space on the ship."

Of course, Disney is unveiling this ship at a moment when neither the Disney Cruise Line nor any other cruise companies can sail from the United States due to the pandemic. "Fortunately for the operation that we're planning on board, none of the guest experiences will be impacted by what we've been experiencing through the pandemic," James Willoughby, the DCL's Director of Hotel Operations, said.

"What's exciting is we found new and innovative ways to continue to dream up the magic as we do in this new world," Kristen Baribeau, Area Manager, Entertainment Operations, said. "It's keeping our finger on the pulse of what those new trends are the new technologies that are coming out, and that's really helped us to infuse some of the new Disney magic that you'll see as you step on board to Disney Wish."



The new Triton-class ship will offer the "first Disney attraction at sea," the AquaMouse - a water coaster themed to Mickey Mouse short films. You join Mickey and Minnie's "Port Misadventures" excursion company for a trip to Mermaid Lagoon that, of course, goes delightfully wrong. You shoot through a magic tunnel into the cartoon world of "Scuba Scramble,” a new animated short that plays out through oversized virtual portholes on the water coaster route. The ride will feature a new musical score by Emmy-nominated composer Christopher Willis ("The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse").

Other upper deck attractions will include Toy Story Splash Zone, a water playground for kids inspired by the short "Partysaurus Rex." Features will include Slide-a-saurus Rex, a double-looping waterslide; Trixie’s Falls, a six-inch-deep wading pool with a small fountain and waterfall, and Wheezy’s Freezies, a smoothie bar. For adults, the upper deck will feature Quiet Cove, with a bar and infinity pool.

Below, Disney Wish will feature a reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club for kids ages 3 to 12, with a slide from the atrium into the club, which will include a Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, and (get jealous, adults) Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, "a first-of-its-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers." Features will include a Ride Studio where kids can design and ride their own roller coaster.

It’s A Small World Nursery will offer babysitting for children from six months to three years while Edge and Vibe will offer programming for kids ages 11-14 and 14-17, respectively.

Adult experiences on Disney Wish include Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, designed to be part of a "luxurious yacht-class spaceship," with an animated window into space, where guests can see famous ships from the films and planets such as Batuu, Tatooine, Mustafar, and Coruscant. Three other locations will be inspired by Beauty and the Beast: The Rose lounge, a Cogsworth-inspired reimagining of Palo, the DCL's steakhouse, and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, a Lumiere-inspired fine dining location from the three-Michelin-starred chef of of L’Assiette Champenoise, near Reims, France.

Family dining will include

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, a Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience featuring live musical performances, appearances by Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf and Nordic-inspired cuisine, including seafood, game dishes, and plenty of chocolate for dessert.

Worlds of Marvel, "the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure," in which guests play an interactive role in an Avengers mission while dining on inspired by Wakanda, Sokovia and the Avengers’ home of New York City.

1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, will be inspired by class Hollywood and feature a fusion of Asian, European and South American flavors found through California, accompanied by Napa Valley wines.

As for entertainment, the ship's Walt Disney Theatre will stage Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, while a new Grand Hall stage will feature entertainment throughout the day. Hero Zone will be a "futuristic sports arena" with "physical challenges themed to some of Disney’s most incredible heroes during over-the-top, game show-style competitions." Finally, Luna - themed to the Pixar short - will transition from family entertainment during the day to an adults-only venue at night.

Disney Wish will have 1,254 staterooms, of which 90% will be outside staterooms, including 948 verandah staterooms and 185 oceanview staterooms. There will be 76 concierge staterooms and suites, including Disney's first two-story royal suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a spiral staircase connecting the floors. The Concierge Lounge will be more than three times the size others in the DCL fleet and will include a full bar, light bites, a kids' area and an outdoor terrace.

