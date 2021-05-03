Walt Disney World to Bring Back Its College Program

Walt Disney World is bringing back the Disney College Program. Disney today is emailing former program participants who were sent home early or denied the chance to work in 2020 because of the pandemic to reapply for the program.

The Disney College Program brings college students from across the country to work in a variety of roles at the Walt Disney World Resort as part of their college curriculum. Disney canceled the program in March 2020 when it closed its theme parks and has kept the program closed even as parks reopened, due to the lack of need for additional cast members while the parks were operating at reduced capacity.

"As our industry and community continue to bounce back, we have welcomed back thousands of cast members to work and have also restarted our recruitment efforts amid a tight labor market at Walt Disney World," Disney said in its announcement about the college program's return. "Both of these measures are important indicators toward fully reopening our businesses and getting more people back to work."

Disney is also modifying the program's eligibility to allow applicants who have graduated within 24 months of their application date. This allows 2020 and 2021 graduates who would have been able to apply, had the program been open last year, to still have a chance at a Disney college program experience. You can learn more about the DCP, and find the link to apply, on the Disney Careers website.

The restart applies now only to the domestic college program at Walt Disney World. Disney said that it will announce news about the Disney International Programs (which brings cast members to the Epcot World Showcase pavilions, among other things), Disney Culinary Program, and Disneyland's College Program at later dates.

When the Disney College Program returns to Walt Disney World, participants will stay at the new Flamingo Crossings Village, located near the intersection of Western Way and the 429.



Photo courtesy Disney

"This incredible, state-of-the-art complex will surely dazzle and delight participants, adding to the holistic Disney Programs experience," Disney said in its announcement. "The apartment complex offers a variety of amenities, including a resort-style pool, study areas, and fitness facilities."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)