Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opens for Previews

Universal Orlando Resort today opened its Jurassic World VelociCoaster for annual passholder previews.

Initial reactions on social media were almost exclusively enthusiastic for the Islands of Adventure coaster, which the resort is dubbing Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster. The Intamin track runs 4,700 feet and features two launches, a two-second LSM launch from 0 to 50 mph, and a 2.4-second LSM boost from 40mph to the ride's top speed of 70 mph.

The track's Top Hat measures 155 feet, with a barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon providing another signature moment. The ride's queue and preshow features multiple animated velociraptors as well as filmed appearances from Jurassic World stars Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, and Chris Pratt, who reprise their roles in the films.

You will need a sold-out reservation for the AP preview this week, but Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens officially to the public on June 10. If you are thinking about a trip, our travel partner offers discounted tickets on its Universal Orlando tickets page.

