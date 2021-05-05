More Dining Options Return at Walt Disney World

Three more table service dining options are returning to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary will expand to dinner service on May 16, while Cape May Cafe at Disney's Beach Club Resort returns on May 18. Then sometime this summer, the Tusker House Restaurant at Disney's Animal Kingdom will reopen, as well.

Both Chef Mickey's dinner and Tusker House will be offering modified character appearances when they return, but Cape May will not be offering its Minnie’s Beach Bash Character Breakfast nor the Seafood-and-More Dinner Buffet upon its reopening for breakfast and dinner service.



On the menu at Chef Mickey's. Photo courtesy Disney

The Chef Mickey's dinner, Cape May breakfast and Tusker House meals will be served family style, with prime rib, roasted turkey, and salmon among the entrees on the menu at Chef Mickey's and Mickey and Minnie waffles among the selections at Cape May's breakfast. Cape May's dinner will offer lobster mac and cheese, the Turf Platter with steak and chicken, and a seafood boil. The Tusker House menu will be released later.

Bookings for Chef Mickey’s dinner and Cape May open Friday, May 7 on the Disney World website.

