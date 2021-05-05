Reviews Keep Praising Universal's VelociCoaster

Reader Jonathan sends his review and some images from the annual passholder preview of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando.

Here is what he had to say:

"VelociCoaster is a thrilling addition to Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.

"The fun begins right as you step onto the ride, and the thrill doesn’t stop until you’re walking off the coaster. The only restraint being a lap bar is a definite plus for the ride, as it adds to the intensity of the coaster since are not fully restrained like with a shoulder harness.

"Just as you’re escaping the raptor paddock and think you’re about done, that’s when you boost into the Top Hat and the views from the top are stunning. VelociCoaster saves its best trick for last, as the final barrel roll has you dangling over water, creating the illusion that you are going to fall in.

"It’s is yet another amazing addition to Islands of Adventure, and Universal Creative's best ride yet. The coaster has the smoothness of an RMC with the thrills of a megacoaster. Of the coasters I have been on in parks such as Dollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Disney, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, and Universal, this has to be one of the top three. Intamin completely knocked this out of the park.

"And a side note: the double-sided lockers are extremely convenient." (You put your stuff in at load, then retrieve it from the other side at unload.)

Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens officially on June 10. For discount tickets to Islands of Adventure and the other Universal Orlando theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

