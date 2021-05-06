Disney World Expands Health Care Access with AdventHealth

The Walt Disney World Resort today announced that its long-time partner and sponsor AdventHealth will become the official health care provider at the resort, with new online and in-person care opportunities for Disney guests and cast members.

AdventHealth will build a new emergency department for the Walt Disney World Resort at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center at the western entrance to the resort. The 20,000-square foot facility will be staffed 24/7 and serve Disney guests, cast members and the surrounding community. For primary care, next door will be AdventHealth Care Primary Care Plus, which will provide access to primary care physicians seven days a week. No opening dates were announced.

In addition, AdventHealth will provide health care, advice and planning for Disney guests online through a new AdventHealth World of Wellness service, making AdventHealth the official virtual care provider at both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts.

World of Wellness will offer a dedicated care experience team that will provide assistance with doctor’s appointments, urgent care services, and medical equipment or prescription delivery to Walt Disney World Resort hotels. In addition, the site will provide facilitated access to AdventHealth's telemedicine service for consultation with a physician via guests' computers, tablets or smartphones.

"The health and well-being of our guests as they enjoy a visit to Walt Disney World is very important to us," Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said. "This enhanced relationship allows for access to AdventHealth’s services, as needed, should our guests have health care questions both before or during their vacation."



Jeff Vahle and Randy Haffner. Photo courtesy Disney

"From supporting athletes at runDisney events to building the hospital of the future in Celebration, AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have shared a commitment to bringing innovation and inspiration to our community," AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division President and CEO Randy Haffner said. "The AdventHealth World of Wellness, the new ER located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center and the recommitment to the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children will build on these successes and ensure every Walt Disney World Resort guest and AdventHealth for Children patient has the opportunity to experience comforting care."

* * *

