Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel Reopens Next Month

Disneyland will reopen its Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15, the resort announced today.

Right now, the Grand Californian is the only on-site Disneyland Resort hotel accepting guests, following the theme parks' return April 30. The Paradise Pier will be operating at limited capacity when it reopens next month and food and beverage locations within the hotel will remain closed. However, guests may start booking reservations today via the Disneyland website. The Disneyland Hotel remains closed.

Over at the Grand Californian, the hotel will reopen its guest entryway to Disney California Adventure on May 28. On the same day, the hotel also will reopen the Storytellers Cafe and Napa Rose restaurants. Characters will not be appearing just yet at Storytellers, and reservations will be available soon for both restaurants.



If you are planning a visit to the Disneyland Resort this spring or summer, our travel partner offers discounted reservations at Disneyland area hotels, as well as discounts on multi-day Disneyland theme park tickets, including Park Hoppers. Advance reservations to visit the parks are still required, in addition to valid tickets.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)