Explore Disney's Spookiest Mansions and Manors Online

The Disney theme parks are celebrating "Halfway to Halloween" today with some special reveals online. We told you earlier today about the new after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. And now, it's time to start "A Self-Guided Tour of the Most Mystifying Attractions Around the World."

Billed as the "first-ever interactive YouTube experience by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products" this series of videos invites you to explore Haunted Mansion at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland, Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland and Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris. At the end of this first video, you may pick which of those four attractions you would like to explore. That choice will take you to another video, which will conclude with additional options to dive deeper with another video, and so on.

If you drill all the way down, you will be rewarded with a teaser video for an all-new Muppets Haunted Mansion special premiering this fall on Disney+.

