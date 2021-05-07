New Halloween Event Coming to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is bringing a new hard-ticket Halloween event to Magic Kingdom this fall. "Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will run select nights after park close from August 10th through October 31st.

This Disney After Hours event effectively replaces the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which Disney canceled last year due to the pandemic. Disney has not been running its upcharge Disney After Hours events since reopening last summer, either, so this marks the first announced return for those events.

For Boo Bash, Disney World is promising "party music, decorations and character cavalcades galore" at the three-hour event, during which "guests young, old and immortal can dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy, exclusive culinary offerings, spooktacular entertainment, favorite attractions, and more."

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ran annually from 1995 through 2019, featuring unlimited, all-ages trick-or-treat candy giveaways, plus Halloween-themed entertainment and meet and greets with Disney characters, including some only seen in the parks for Halloween. Disney's description for its Boo Bash suggests that some of those elements, including the candy giveaways, will carry over for this special event.

Stay tuned for more information about tickets, including sale dates and prices.

Replies (2)