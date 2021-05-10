Imagining Elon Musk's Tesla Theme Park

Here's a silly thought to consider. What if the next addition to the Elon Musk tech empire were... a theme park? A writer in the UK has imagined what that might look like with a blog post, 'CyberLand' - The Place Where Intergalactic Dreams Come True.

The proportions are a big dodgy in the CyberLand Map, but you get the gist of the idea - a collection of rides and other installations themed to Tesla, SpaceX, and even the Hyperloop. While it's fun to giggle over a flying Tesla Model X swing ride...



Images courtesy leasefetcher.co.uk

and a SpaceX/Tesla Roadster-themed space shot...

I think Musk's companies probably have more to offer themed entertainment designers in technology development than just branding IP for carnival rides. But the internal working of software systems is not nearly as much fun for the average theme park fan to think about as walking underground to board a Tesla-themed launch coaster.

Ludicrous mode, indeed. But would the park accept payment in Dogecoin?

Personally, I would be willing to contribute to the design of a Zip2 museum in the park. For those who don't know what Musk did before Tesla and SpaceX, his first company was a software venture called Zip2 that provided online "yellow pages" and city guides for newspapers' websites. When I edited the old Rocky Mountain News website in Denver, we were one of the first papers to implement Zip2's online city guide system.

Zip2's system was so wonky that I convinced my bosses to allow me to code up an alternative. For a proof of concept, I worked up an online guide to theme parks... whose descendent you are now reading.

With his serial entrepreneurship, endless side hustles, and never-ending self-promotion, Elon Musk definitely carries on a legacy established by themed entertainment pros from P.T. Barnum to Walter Elias Disney. So maybe the idea of Musk getting into the theme park business isn't all that fantastic.

Elon, if you ever want to build a theme park, I'll be there to cover it.

* * *

