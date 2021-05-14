Universal Orlando Drops Mask Mandate Outdoors

Starting Saturday, visitors to the Universal Orlando Resort will no longer be required to wear masks in most locations outdoors, the resort announced today. Mask use will continue to be mandatory while indoors and while waiting for attractions.

Here is the full statement from Universal Orlando:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando. Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit. Social distancing guidelines still apply.

I also have been forwarded some team member communication that Universal has sent to its employees that says that they will still be required to wear face coverings - both indoors and outdoors - while onstage. When in outdoor backstage locations, team members may remove their face covering so long as at least three feet of distancing can be maintained.

Orange County, Florida today announced that 50% of people ages 16 and older in the county have received at least partial vaccination, which was the county's benchmark for lifting mask requirements outdoors. The CDC recently advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, either outdoors or inside, but noted that people must abide by local restrictions including those set by private businesses, such as Universal Orlando.

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)