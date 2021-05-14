Walt Disney World Walks Back Mask Rules, Too

Shortly after Orange County and the Universal Orlando Resort announced the relaxation of their outdoor mask rules on Friday, the Walt Disney World Resort followed with its own announcement.

Masks will no longer be required at Walt Disney World and its theme parks while guests are in outdoor common areas, including pool decks. (Masks have not been permitted while in the water or on water slides.) Masks will continue to be required outside in any attraction or queue, as well as on all transportation and in all indoor locations, expect when seated in a restaurant and actively eating or drinking.

Note that this change in policy applies only to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This evening, the Disneyland Resort in California issued a statement reaffirming that its mask rules remain in effect as before.

"Disneyland Resort's current guidelines, which require all guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members to wear face coverings, remain in effect until further notice. Policies will be evaluated in accordance with state and local recommendations as soon as guidance is released."

California has promised new guidance on masks as well as theme park operations as it moves toward the lifting of its current pandemic rules on or before June 15. We will keep you updated.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (11)