Walt Disney World Walks Back Mask Rules, Too

Shortly after Orange County and the Universal Orlando Resort announced the relaxation of their outdoor mask rules on Friday, the Walt Disney World Resort followed with its own announcement.
Masks will no longer be required at Walt Disney World and its theme parks while guests are in outdoor common areas, including pool decks. (Masks have not been permitted while in the water or on water slides.) Masks will continue to be required outside in any attraction or queue, as well as on all transportation and in all indoor locations, expect when seated in a restaurant and actively eating or drinking.
Note that this change in policy applies only to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This evening, the Disneyland Resort in California issued a statement reaffirming that its mask rules remain in effect as before.
"Disneyland Resort's current guidelines, which require all guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members to wear face coverings, remain in effect until further notice. Policies will be evaluated in accordance with state and local recommendations as soon as guidance is released."
California has promised new guidance on masks as well as theme park operations as it moves toward the lifting of its current pandemic rules on or before June 15. We will keep you updated.
I think the rule is basically this - if it's within a defined entry area (such as an attraction queue), then you need a mask. If it's just people forming an informal queue in a common area (such as in front of food carts), then you don't. But we will have to see how Disney enforces this in the days ahead.
As weird as this rule is it seems like the only easily enforceable option they have.
I feel so sorry for the WDW CMs. Before anyone says anything, I don’t trust most guests when they say they’re vaccinated because I know most of them are lying.
@AgustinMacias: Seems some idiots are boasting of "buying" vaccine cards online (yes, spend a few hundred bucks for something you can get for free) so yes, it is harder to figure out who really got it from those just claiming to.
They are not going to ask for vaccine cards, everyone has the same rules vaccinated or not.
Given the latest CDC guidance, I see no reason for this not to become standard practice across the industry immediately. Even prior to the vaccine being developed, only a tiny fraction of transmission happened outdoors, and with a substantial portion of the population vaccinated that is going to become even smaller. It's fair to be a bit more cautious indoors until the vaccine percentage nationwide is in the 70+% range and/or there's authorization to vaccinate younger children, but now that the vaccine has been available for nearly a month and vaccination numbers are tapering off, it's time to roll back restrictions unless there is hard data that doing so will cause an unmanageable surge. If people choose to keep wearing masks and distancing it's their choice to do so, but if measures are put in place for safety and aren't removed as soon as conditions are less dangerous it quickly erodes trust and could result in a worse outcome than anything the virus could do unassisted.
Agree 1000% AJ! A sweaty mask in 100% humid Florida does more harm than good.
I just wish it was only indoor queues with AC, but this is probably the only enforceable option.
Also, if you still choose to wear a mask go ahead and do so.
Based on pictures this morning, many people at UO are still wearing them outside.
@the_man
No they don’t. There’s a rule graphic on the CDC website for the vaccinated and unvaccinated and on the unvaccinated side you have you still need to wear a mask in an outdoor crowded area like concerts, sporting events and theme parks.
So no, it’s not the same rule.
I went into DHS for a couple of hours today and I’d guesstimate 15-20% of people were wearing masks walking around the park. It wasn’t a stifling hot day so it was relatively comfortable to wear one. I wore mine a few times, especially when I got caught up in the middle of a mass of humanity.
Inside stores, and in the Rise queue, everybody was wearing masks and keeping their 3ft distance the best they could.
Definitely more cars in the parking lot today, but DHS didn’t seem much fuller than it has been. Slinky had by far the longest wait, 70mins when I walked by.
Great to hear Makorider! Thanks for the letting us know how’s it going.
Really wondering what will constitute as "queue" in this scenario. Will it be ok to remove the mask while waiting in line at the snack carts or gate entry, but not while waiting outside for Spaceship Earth? Are masks in queues really much better than going maskless during the morning when throngs of guests arrive?